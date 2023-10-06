Richmond mother draws prison term for neglect conviction

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond mother has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent.

Evelyn Manning, 35, was arrested in August 2020 after city firefighters, officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services and Richmond police were called to herr North 17th Street apartment.

The firefighters had been sent to the address after a waffle iron — that Manning's daughter, then three years old, had apparently been using to melt plastic toys — produced smoke in her bedroom.

Conditions observed in the apartment at that time prompted the arrival later that day of DCS workers and police.

An officer described the child as "very dirty," wearing only underwear and having two black eyes.

The child also had what was described as a "deep laceration" on one of her feet, with the wound "covered in dirt." Investigators learned the girl had suffered the cut as a result of several sharp objects found on the floor of the apartment.

An officer also reported being "overwhelmed with the smell of trash, and several different bugs swarming the residence."

An uncapped syringe was found in an open trash container.

It was determined the child's bedroom did not contain a bed, and that she slept on the floor.

Manning told a DCS investigator it "does not matter what it looks like in here, (her child) has a roof over her head and food to eat, (and) that is all she needs."

While she at first resisted arrest, according to an affidavit, Manning eventually acknowledged she had been on a "meth-bender" for the past four days, and had not slept or eaten during that time. The Richmond woman also said she had been "high" when the waffle iron caught on fire.

She told police where they could find find meth and syringes in the apartment.

The neglect charge Manning pleaded guilty to was a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Wayne Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn this week imposed the three-year sentence. Manning — listed in more recent court filings at a Winchester address — received credit for 434 days already spent in the Wayne County jail.

Three other charges pending against her — possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement — were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond mother draws 3-year sentence for neglect conviction