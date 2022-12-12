Richmond murder suspect arrested in Nevada

A suspect in the 2021 murder of a Richmond man has been taken into custody.

On April 17, 2021, at approximately 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North 13th Street on a shooting. Chad Mullins, 26, of Richmond, was located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

>> Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway

Mullins was later pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital on April 18, 2021.

Tayshawn Newman was located in Sparks, Nevada on Friday, according to the Richmond Police Department. He was taken into custody on a warrant for murder and possession of a handgun without a license.

Newman is now awaiting extradition back to Wayne County.

Richmond Police Department Media Release *****Update***** *****On December 09, 2022, Tayshawn Newman was located in... Posted by Richmond Police Department on Monday, December 12, 2022











