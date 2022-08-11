Richmond officer-involved shooting: Third area officer involved shooting in less than one month

Wednesday’s night’s officer-involved shooting in Richmond, Indiana is the third to involve law enforcement in our area in less than one month.

The first involved Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney on July 12.

He and a second officer went to check out a domestic violence call involving a man and his wife when investigators say the man shot Ney, then the other officer shot and killed the husband.

Ney got out of the hospital on July 30 but Clearcreek Township Police Chief, John Terrill, said Ney was readmitted to the hospital August 4 after developing two large blood clots blocking arteries to his lungs.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty on July 24.

The 15-year veteran was shot and killed after responding to a 911 call about gunfire at a Clark County mobile home park.

Richmond Police say 28-year-old Seara Burton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she was listed in very critical condition.

The suspect, 47-year-old Philip Lee of Richmond, is in custody.

Burton has served with Richmond Police for four years.

