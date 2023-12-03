Richmond pastor accused of kidnapping, molesting child

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond pastor is behind bars, charged with kidnapping and molesting a child.

Richmond police say the victim is under the age of 14 and a member of the pastor’s congregation and they may not be the only victim.

A betrayal of trust, a spiritual leader and authority figure taking advantage of a child. Friday, 53-year-old Victor Hernandez-Pineda was arrested by Richmond police in Oakland. He is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and continuously molesting a child.

Herrnandez-Pineda is a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Movimiento de Gloria, a Spanish-language Christian church on 3rd Street near MacDonald Avenue in Richmond. Police Sergeant Leah Joseph is a parent herself, and she knows the challenges that come with trying to keep kids safe.

“My kids are young so yeah it is difficult to manage that,” she said. Joseph says her best advice to keep your children safe, is to talk with them.

“Honestly, I think you just need to keep an open communication with your kids, let them know no matter what position authority figures have in your kids lives they need to know they can always come to you when things are not right. Trust your gut,” Joseph said.

Hernandez-Pineda is being held on a $7 million dollar bail. Police say there is a likelihood that there are more victims, and they hope by getting the word out, they can reach them.

“We do encourage anyone who has either been a victim or has information about the current investigation to reach out to our detecives or the family justice center,” Joseph said.

Richmond police are expected to meet with Contra Costa County prosecutors to file charges early next week.

