Richmond Police arrest Damien Lowe for murder of Brandy Jo Fox

RICHMOND, Ind. — After a near two-monthlong investigation, Richmond Police arrested Damien L. Rowe, 41, Tuesday for the murder of Brandy Jo Fox.

Officers found Fox dead with a gunshot wound to the chest Dec. 10, 2022. A new Richmond Police Department release stated an arrest warrant was issued for Rowe Feb. 7, and officers took him into custody shortly after with charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

