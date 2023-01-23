Richmond Police arrest Ryan Hahn on multiple charges after Friday standoff

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police arrested Ryan Hahn, 35, Sunday with charges of burglary, intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to a report of someone attempting to break into a residence on the 700 block of North 16th Street, according to a Richmond Police Department release. The subject, later identified as Hahn by police, made his way into the residence as officers arrived. The home's occupants were able to get out of the building unharmed and reported that Hahn had a knife and was bleeding.

Hahn then barricaded himself inside. He talked to the officers but would not come outside, the release stated. Richmond S.W.A.T. arrived later to assist and used "less-lethal techniques" to take Hahn safely into custody and end the near-two-and-a-half-hour standoff. The Richmond Fire Department took Hahn to Reid Health for treatment of an injury he sustained prior to RPD's arrival to the scene.

The investigation is still active, as investigators are talking with witnesses and processing the scene. If you have any further information, call RPD at 765-983-7247.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

