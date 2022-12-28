Richmond police asking for help locating November homicide suspect

The Richmond Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a homicide that happened in November.

Detectives have identified Erica Petry as a suspect in the homicide, police said in a social media post.

Petry is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees her should not approach or confront her, police said.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information on Petry is asked to call the Detective Division at 765-983-7256 or click here to send an email with information.



