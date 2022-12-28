Richmond police asking for help locating November homicide suspect

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

The Richmond Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a homicide that happened in November.

Detectives have identified Erica Petry as a suspect in the homicide, police said in a social media post.

>> 5 teen boys shot, hospitalized during ‘pajama’ party in Columbus

Petry is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees her should not approach or confront her, police said.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information on Petry is asked to call the Detective Division at 765-983-7256 or click here to send an email with information.


