Richmond police chief placed on paid administrative leave following accusations of misusing LEIN

Richmond Police Chief Thomas Castello has been put on paid administrative leave after the city learned he was facing a charge for a Law Enforcement Information Network violation.

Karen Grasel, court administrator for the 42nd District Court Second Division in New Baltimore, said Castello is facing a charge of LEIN information — unauthorized disclosure. The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor is 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Used as an investigative tool by state law enforcement agencies, the computerized information system maintains a filing system of criminal justice information.

Grasel said Castello is scheduled for an arraignment and pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 in front of Macomb County District Court Judge William Hackel III.

Richmond city manager Jon Moore said Castello was immediately placed on leave on Aug. 2 when he learned the Macomb County Sheriff Department was bringing the charge against Castello.

The city is also conducting an internal investigation into the matter. It is city policy to place employees on paid administrative leave during investigations and criminal proceedings, Moore said.

"The case is going to make its way through the court and the chief has a right to his defense," Moore said.

During the criminal proceedings and investigation, Sgt. William Kacanowski will take on the role as acting chief, Moore said.

Castello's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Richmond police chief accused of misusing Law Enforcement Information Network