Richmond police chief's plea vacated hours after jail sentence

Richmond Police Chief Thomas Costello spent time in jail last week before withdrawing a no contest plea on a misdemeanor criminal charge alleging misuse of the state's law enforcement information network (LEIN).

Costello was sentenced to five days in jail on Thursday by New Baltimore District Judge William Hackel III. but withdrew his plea hours later and bailed out of jail.

Costello was accused of intentionally misusing LEIN to retrieve non-public information without probable cause on June 1, 2022, according to a news release from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. Costello was charged and pleaded no contest to unauthorized disclosure of LEIN information – a 93-day misdemeanor.

Under a plea agreement, he was to be sentenced to a year of probation and eventually the charge would be erased from his record, but the judge decided against going along with the agreement, WDIV-TV reported.

Hours after sending Costello to jail, Hackel vacated the sentence and recused himself from the case after an emergency hearing requested by defense attorney Art Weiss on behalf of Costello.

“Case law requires that the defendant is given an opportunity to withdraw his plea if a judge does not abide by the sentencing agreement or seeks to set additional terms,” said Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Kumar Palepu.

“This is a testament to the integrity of our judicial system,” Lucido said in the news release.

Richmond is located in northeastern Macomb County.

