Richmond Police Department Captain Bill Shake retires after 47 years

RICHMOND, Ind. — One of Richmond Police Department's longest-serving officers, Capt. William (Bill) Shake, decided to call it a career.

His last official day was last Saturday, Sept. 30.

Holding just about every position the department had to offer, from investigator to sergeant, from lieutenant to head of the Drug Task Force, from captain to even chief of police at one point, Shake has served at RPD for all 47 years of his law enforcement career, starting long before some of the current officers were even born.

The primary reason Shake cited for his retirement was the wear and tear that his body has gone through in his career, with a contributing reason being the prevalence of weapons being available to numerous people, some of which obviously shouldn't have them, he said.

"It's a different style of policing that I'm not able to perform anymore," he said. "The availability of weapons that individuals can carry with them is something that is concerning to me, especially for the safety of our officers that are still at the police department. Physically, I cannot perform the functions of a patrol officer like I would want to perform them, so it was time for me to find something else to do."

Shake went on to say that when he started at RPD in 1976, it was very rare to find anyone in Richmond who carried a handgun, and very rare to find anyone who carried a long gun in their car.

These days, he said people sometimes carry two handguns or a semiautomatic rifle with them, and while at car stops, two or three people may have handguns on their person.

"In the last 10 years, especially in the last three to four years, the availability of weapons has increased tremendously," he said. "I was speaking with one of our newer officers, Amanda Toole, and she pointed out to me that in her four years on the police department, she has faced more weapons-type calls and people with weapons than I did in my first 15 to 20 or maybe even 25 years."

Early interest and humble beginnings

Shake, now 69, has grown up in Richmond all his life and first became interested in joining the force like many young people do, television.

"There used to be a TV show called 'Highway Patrol,'" he said. "I used to watch that. There were a lot of shows: Adam-12, Dragnet, and then my brother became interested in a career in law enforcement before I did."

From there, Bill took criminal justice classes at Indiana University East while it was still an extension of Earlham College at Carpenter Hall, learning under the tutelage of Judges Brandon Griffis and Wayne Tash and the prosecutor while also doing jury service.

He received his associate degree in 1975 and was hired at the Richmond Police Department the next year, May 27, 1976. Shake is also one of the earliest graduates of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy when it was located on Indiana University's Bloomington campus, and is also graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Shake's brother, David, was initially involved in civilian air patrol before becoming a Wayne County Sheriff's Department corrections officer and then a deputy, retiring about eight years ago after 32 years with the department.

One reason Shake and his brother never moved to work at other departments over their careers is because of a lesson they learned from their father growing up.

"I'm a Baby Boomer and my father started out and stayed on the Pennsylvania Railroad after it became Penn Central then Conrail for about 32 years," he said. "He modeled the behavior that when you find a job you like, you stay with it."

"That's part of it," he continued, "plus any public service salary is not as much as you might make in the private sector, but I've never missed a paycheck. The insurance and other benefits have been very good. And it's always the excitement of what could happen that keeps you interested."

Working with his colleagues

When reflecting on his favorite moments at the department, Shake didn't provide a particular story, instead being thankful for the people he worked with.

"I would have to say the most prevalent memory is the fact that I got to work with men and women who are exceptional persons and exceptional police officers. They come to work every day. Some days, not a whole lot happens. Some days, a lot happens, and during those events, they perform as professional police officers."

Maj. Jon Bales was hired by Shake, chief of police at the time, for a civilian position in 1995 and then as a patrol officer in 1998.

"I've had lots of good experiences with Capt. Shake," Bales said. To whittle that down to one, I wouldn't even know where to begin, but I've truly enjoyed the time that I've spent here with Capt. Shake and appreciated his contribution. He's been such a such a staple of the department for so long. He is such a volume of knowledge and experience, he will definitely be missed and his retirement will be felt within that department."

Patrol Officer and Hostage Crisis Negotiator Aaron L. Stevens began his career at RPD in 1986, having served with Shake for almost 38 years, and called him "one of the most professional and hardest-working police officers that I have ever had the opportunity to work with."

"Even until the day that he retired, he never forgot what it like to be a patrol officer," Stevens said. "Rising from the ranks from an investigator to sergeant to lieutenant to captain to chief of police for a number of years, he always had the best of his community at mind."

When Stevens and Shake first met, Shake was working in the Wayne County Drug Task Force, recalling his moustache and long hair that flowed to about shoulder length. Stevens recalled one of his first interactions with him.

"We were spending about four hours sitting in a vehicle on the south side of town, doing surveillance in an area and it was he, two other officers and myself, and listening to him to try to sing to the music that was coming over the radio, 'These dreams, when I close my eyes...' by Heart, that song kept coming over and over and over again."

Stevens and Shake were also players on the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 63 softball team, one of the state's best out of around 200 teams, with Stevens saying one Bill's claims to fame was being a member of the 1984 state championship team.

"He was busting drugs and busting softballs at the same time," Stevens said.

Stevens added that on the day Shake retired and walked out the door, RPD felt a huge subtraction to its department.

"I'm not saying that the void of person cannot be filled, but the experience and the knowledge of Bill Shake, that will not be easily replaced. The community owes a great kind of appreciation for his many years of dedicated service."

Officers down but never forgotten

While working with his coworkers was some of his cherished memories, the ones that he has lost have stuck with him the longest.

"During my career, we lost two officers in the line of duty," Shake said. "I'm not allowed to speak about the most recent one because somebody has been arrested and will be going to trial here, but those are the two most memorable events," Shake said. Nobody wants to work in a law enforcement career and have people that they know lose their lives."

The two officer deaths that Shake referred to were Kenny Lester, succumbing to injuries Feb. 10, 2020, from a car crash while responding to an alarm call 25 years earlier on Feb. 17, 1995, and Seara Burton, killed by gunfire while conducting a traffic stop Sept. 18, 2022.

They were the first two deaths at the Richmond Police Department since 1924 and 1916.

Working with the community

Shake also spoke about a police academy that RPD started around 1998 and had been running up until COVID-19 in 2020, an academy that connected the community and the police department.

"I hope they continue to hold that because it allows people in the community to learn from officers about what takes place and what they do," he said. "There were neighborhood associations in the past but I don't believe we have those anymore because people have lost interest and with the internet, each neighborhood group can actually have their own website or Facebook.

He pointed to the positive interactions between community members and the officers, saying that there have been many times that people have assisted police at crime scenes and during investigations. He has had many pleasant interactions with community members and hopes it continues.

"People have supported the police department in the difficult times that we went through, and Richmond is a good community with good people," he said. They deserve a good police department, and they have one, but they need to work together to so that things can improve."

Shake also credited the Richmond administration for helping officers every day through providing infrastructure, and equipment they need to safely perform their duties.

"They are very important and without them, we couldn't do our job," he said.

His advice to those seeking a career in law enforcement

To any young person looking to enter a career in law enforcement or criminal justice, Shake suggested that they start now while they're still young.

"Prepare yourself from the time even when you're in junior high school and high school. Go to college. I believe education is very important for a career in law ... Each and every day is a new learning experience, and I hope whoever does become a police officer treats this job as a lifelong learning experience."

