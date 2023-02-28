Richmond Police Department’s newest K-9 officer completes training
Richmond Police Department’s newest K-9 officer has completed their training.
Officer Uphaus and K-9 Skee Haver completed their 6-week training course.
The pair can now start their dayshift patrol, according to a social media post by Richmond Police Department.
Vohne Liche Kennels donated Skee to the Richmond Police Department in honor of fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.
On Aug. 10 Burton was shot while responding to a traffic stop.
She died from her injuries five weeks later on Sept. 18.
The police department decided to retire Burton’s K-9 Brev after her death.