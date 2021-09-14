Richmond police diffuse shooting at Keeneland Drive hotel

Sep. 14—On the afternoon of September 11, Richmond Police responded to a local hotel on Keeneland Drive in reference to a report of gunfire. Officers quickly arrived and discovered shots were being fired from a hotel window and worked quickly to get patrons out of the hotel and secure them in a safe location nearby.

The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit was called to the scene and made contact with a male inside the room who was identified as Samuel Riddell, 55, of Waco, KY. Riddell occupied the room with a female who secured herself in the bathroom until police safely got her out.

Riddell was eventually taken into custody and later interviewed by detectives. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them. Detectives discovered Riddell was a convicted felon and was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle. He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There were no injuries reported after the incident. Police later discovered several bullets had struck vehicles in the parking lot, and one had entered an adjacent occupied room.