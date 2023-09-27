Richmond Police say they would handle it differently if another inmate escapes
Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said his department would send out a reverse 911 alert to neighbors in future “code red” situations.
AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said the market for artificial intelligence is still in its "early innings," and the competitive landscape is still evolving.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to starting against the Vikings.
Disney+ sent an email to users in Canada notifying them of updates to the Subscriber Agreement, which now specifies that members cannot share accounts with anyone outside their households.
The Bucks surprised everyone with a massive trade on Wednesday.
A major crude storage hub in the US is running low on stockpiles at a time when world markets are feeling a supply squeeze.
At its Meta Connect event today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that generative AI stickers would be coming to Meta's messaging apps. The feature, which is powered by its new foundational model for image generation, Emu, will allow users to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across Meta apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even Facebook Stories. "Every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats," said Zuckerberg.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Long-time Blizzard lore chief Chris Metzen has returned on a full-time basis seven years after retiring from the publisher. He is now executive creative director of Warcraft.
Get ready, it's time for the 35th season of 'The Amazing Race.'
The US Department of Justice has sued eBay for selling or distributing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products violating EPA regulations.
Threads is solving a major pain point for some users by decoupling from Instagram and allowing people to delete one account without deleting the other. The particulars are still being ironed out but it should launch by December.
Microsoft alum Panos Panay has been tapped to lead Amazon’s Devices & Services (D&S) business, the e-commerce giant confirmed today. Panay was previously with Microsoft for over 19 years, most recently serving as its EVP and chief product officer, leading the Windows + Devices division. Panay began his tenure at Microsoft in the role of group program manager, PC hardware, back in 2004.
"If you see your local baristas struggling, it’s the dome lids."
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.
Revolve Air, a travel wheelchair that can fold to cabin-luggage size, is now available for preorders on Kickstarter at a cost of $4,999. Its future retail price is estimated at $7,500, although it could be lower depending on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor wrote on LinkedIn he was "excited for [this] launch" -- and he sounded so.
X is getting closer to releasing its long-promised alerts that will notify users about whether or not their account has been “shadowbanned.”
Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox has a plan to solve the housing crisis in the Bahamas and beyond. Fox is co-founder of Partanna, a startup that makes carbon-negative concrete. Each block of his company’s concrete avoids and removes 14.3 kilograms of carbon from the atmosphere, generating carbon credits in the process.
The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.