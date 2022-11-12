Richmond police investigating fatal overnight shooting

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police Department officers found Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, dead in the 1100 Block of North I Street after reports of a shooting, an RPD release states.

Earlier:Richmond shooting leaves 2 with non-life-threatening injuries

Investigators talked with witnesses and processed the scene for evidence. A masked person dressed in red was reported to have fled the scene to the east on foot after the shooting. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know of any additional information, call RPD at 765-983-7247.

