Richmond police investigating local couple's shooting deaths

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating the shooting deaths of a local couple.

According to Adam Blanton, assistant chief of police, the bodies of Carl R. Mullen, 62, and his wife, Laura A. Mullen, 48, were found Thursday afternoon in their home at 830 South Sixth St.

Emergency responders confirmed the Mullens were dead at the scene, Blanton said in a Friday release, and preliminary evidence indicated they had "succumbed to gunshot wounds."

The bodies were taken to a crime lab in Montgomery County, Ohio, for autopsies overseen by the Wayne County coroner's office.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," Blanton said. "There is no active threat to the community at large."

The investigation is ongoing, the assistant police chief said. Anyone with related information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or rpdcrimetip@richmondindiana.gov

