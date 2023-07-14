RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating a local man's Thursday stabbing.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South 12th Street about 2:30 p.m., and found Jeffrey Skalak, 30, suffering from "multiple cuts," according to a release issued by Curt Leverton, a Richmond police captain.

Emergency responders took Skalak to Reid Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Leverton said.

The assailant — described only as wearing a black T-shirt with stone-washed jeans — reportedly fled from the scene on foot.

According to the release, investigators interviewed several witnesses.

A Richmond woman, 40-year-old Rachael M. Ditty, was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct. She was later released after posting bond at the Wayne County jail.

In other crime news:

Burglary: A Richmond man has been accused of stealing copper from a local firm.

Thomas R. Irvin, 41, was charged in recent days with burglary, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, in Wayne Superior Court 2.

Irvin is accused of stealing copper meter setters from Environmental Construction Inc. on June 24.

He allegedly tried to sell the devices at a local recycling facility, but allegedly fled when questioned about how he obtained the copper.

According to court records, Irvin has been convicted of crimes including dealing in a controlled substance and intimidation.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond police investigating man's stabbing