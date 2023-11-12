RICHMOND, Ind. —Richmond police are investigating the shooting of a local man late Saturday.

In a release, Zach Taylor, a lieutenant with the Richmond Police Department, said 24-year-old Laquent Hogg of Richmond was shot in the 900 block of North C Street.

Police became aware of the shooting after Hogg was driven by an acquaintance to Reid Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. according to the release.

City officers about 11 p.m. arrived at the shooting scene and found "several (shell) casings in the area and a white passenger car that had been struck by gunfire."

Investigators were called in to interview witnesses and process the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond police investigating late-night shooting