RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond man was shot and another was struck in the head with an unknown object on Saturday.

City police were sent to the 1000 block of East Main Street after dispatchers received a report of two people being shot, according to a release from the Richmond Police Department.

However, it was determined that while Leslie James Blume Jr., 56, of Richmond, had been shot in the abdomen, Raymond Blume, 53, had been struck in the head, but not shot.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital, and were later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Investigators believe there was a "verbal altercation that turned physical between the parties and guns were produced during the altercation," according to Curt Leverton, a captain with the RPD.

Anyone who witnessed the violence or has other information is asked to call Richmond police at 765-983-7247.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond police investigating Saturday shooting