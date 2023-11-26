RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are investigating the Sunday morning slaying of a local man.

Jaziah Xavier Scudiero, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, in the 700 block of South 14th Street.

City police and Richmond Fire Department personnel responded to that location after emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a news release issued by Zach Taylor, a Richmond Police Department lieutenant.

"A person wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt was seen fleeing the scene in a passenger vehicle," the release said.

Police investigators were called to process the scene and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond police investigating Sunday morning slaying