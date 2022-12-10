Richmond police investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Randolph Street to reports of a person being shot.

When crews arrived they found Brandy Jo Fox, 42, of Richmond dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators are processing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses, according to a release.

The shooting remains under investigation.



