Richmond Police: No change in officer’s condition, continue thoughts and prayers

The Richmond Police Department posted an update on Officer Seara Burton on the department’s official Facebook page Saturday evening.

“There has been no change today in K9 Officer Seara Burton’s condition,” the post said. “Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The update was given just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The department’s previous update was on Friday when it said Officer Burton, “continues her fight surrounded by friends and family. K-9 Brev has also visited Seara on multiple occasions,” and there was no change on her condition.

Officer Burton was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond, Indiana area on September 3, according to Richmond Police Michael Britt.

Officer Burton had been in the hospital for more than three weeks since police said a male suspect shot her in the head during a traffic stop.

Burton, a K9 officer and four-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop in the area of North 12th Street and C Street.

As Burton and her dog approached, police said the man they pulled over, Phillip Lee, pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Lee has been released from the hospital and is in a Montgomery County Jail.

Medics treated Burton on scene, then flew her to Miami Valley Hospital.

Doctors took Burton off of life support on Thursday September 1, after declaring her injuries were “unrecoverable.”

Photos by: Brandon Lewis (Staff)

