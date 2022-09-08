Richmond Police: officer continues to fight, continue thoughts and prayers

The Richmond Police Department posted an update on Officer Seara Burton on the department’s official Facebook page Wednesday.

“Please continue your thoughts, prayers, and support for K-9 Officer Seara Burton and her family,” the post said. “Seara is amazing and continues to fight.”

Officer Burton was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond, Indiana area Saturday, according to Richmond Police Michael Britt.

Officer Burton had been in the hospital for more than three weeks since police said a suspect shot her in the head during a traffic stop.

Burton, a K-9 officer and four-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop in the area of North 12th Street and C Street.

Photos by: Brandon Lewis (Staff)

As Burton and her dog approached, police said the man they pulled over, Phillip Lee, pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Lee is still in the hospital and once he’s released, he will an extradition hearing in Dayton.

Medics treated Burton on scene, then flew her to Miami Valley Hospital.

Doctors took Burton off of life support on Thursday September 1, after declaring her injuries were “unrecoverable.”

News Center 7 will continue to provides updates on this story.