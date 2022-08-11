Richmond police officer in critical condition after being shot during traffic stop

A Richmond police officer is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

At about 6:30 p.m. Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton, 28, responded to a call from other officers to help with a traffic stop of a moped near the area of North 12th Street and C Street. Burton located the moped and the driver, 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee of Richmond.

During the traffic stop, Burton's K9 indicated the possible presence of narcotics after an open-air sniff.

While officers were talking with Lee, he pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds at officers, according to the news release. Burton was struck and other officers on scene returned fire, the release said. Lee fled on foot, but after a brief foot chase, he was caught and taken to the hospital to treat gunshot wounds.

Burton was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she was listed in very critical condition. She has been employed at the Richmond Police Department for four years.

The investigation is active and ongoing. ISP is investigating at the request of the Richmond Police Chief. The suspect is in custody and the Wayne County Prosecutor will make a charging decision after reviewing the case.

This article will be updated.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Richmond police officer shot, in critical condition after traffic stop