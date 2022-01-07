Richmond police search for suspect in Friday morning robbery

Richmond Police Department is looking for the suspect in a Friday morning robbery.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a Friday morning robbery.

The suspect is reported as a white male about 6 feet tall wearing black pants, a black jacket with a gray hood and light-colored shoes, according to a release. He allegedly entered a store in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street about 7 a.m. Friday.

The suspect took cigarettes and cash and fled on foot eastbound on South N Street, the release said. A weapon was mentioned by was never displayed.

RPD investigators processed the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call RPD at 765-983-7247.

