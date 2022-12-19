Richmond police searching for person possibly connected to Monday shooting

Richmond police were searching for a person Monday evening that they said was possibly connected to a shooting near McWhorter Court.

According to Chief of Police Rodney Richardson, officers were dispatched to Turpin Drive around 3:45 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Richardson said police think the shooting took place near McWhorter Court and that victim was taken to the second location on Turpin Drive by a private vehicle.

According to Richardson, the victim had to have two tourniquets applied to the injury.

Police are still searching for the person.