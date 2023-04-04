Richmond resident charged with stabbing woman in eye

RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond woman is charged with stabbing another in the eye.

Chayanne Rae Williams, 27, is accused of plunging an ink pen into a 26-year-old woman's left eye — "causing major damage," according to a police report — during an altercation in the 1500 block of South T Street on Feb. 26.

The victim told Richmond police she could not see out of that injured eye. She declined to be transported to Reid Hospital by ambulance, telling officers a friend would drive her to the hospital.

Williams' mother also reported she had suffered what was described as a "superficial" cut on her neck when her daughter swung a knife at her during a disagreement in a vehicle.

After that incident, police said, Williams — reported to be pregnant — got out of the vehicle and began punching herself in the stomach. The other woman was stabbed in the eye with a pen when she tried to intervene, according to an affidavit.

Williams is set to stand trial June 5 in Wayne Superior Court 1 on four charges — aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Two of the charges are Level 3 felonies carrying a maximum 16-year prison term, while the other two are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

The Richmond woman was released from the Wayne County jail this week after posting a $35,000 bond,

Her public defender, Peter John Capofari, last week filed a motion asking that his client be examined to determine whether she is competent to stand trial.

Williams has been convicted of driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of battery.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: One Richmond woman accused of stabbing another in the eye