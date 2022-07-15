Richmond resident indicted on assault charges

Jul. 15—A Richmond man was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Tuesday on charges alleging he assaulted and choked a woman at his home in May.

A grand jury indicted William Sweeney, 55, last month on three counts of second-degree assault and one count of attempted second- degree assault.

Law enforcement responded to the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., after a report of an assault in Richmond around 11 a.m. on May 25, according to an affidavit written by Deputy Sheriff Matthew Sands. At the hospital, a woman who knew Sweeney told police he'd punched and stepped on her, resulting in injuries including a broken bone in her foot and a perforated eardrum, the affidavit states.

The woman, who had large bruises on her left foot, elbow and chest, said Sweeney had put his hands around her neck, causing her to become dizzy before throwing her to the ground, Sands wrote in the affidavit.

When she tried to call 911, Sweeney took her cellphone, she said, and also blocked the door and pushed her when she tried to leave the house, before she ultimately escaped, the affidavit states. Sweeney also put a cigarette out under her chin, resulting in a burn, she said, according to the affidavit.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Sweeney on May 28. Judge Elizabeth Leonard has ordered he be held without bail, according to court documents.

