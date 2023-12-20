Richmond sex offender sentenced for burglary, stalking convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond sex offender was sentenced to six years in prison this week after he admitted to following a local woman and entering her home.

Glenn Michael Hall, 55, had pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and stalking, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

The charges stemmed from incidents in February 2022 that saw Hall follow the woman home from her workplace and then enter her residence without permission.

He reportedly told investigators he intended to have sex with the woman. During their probe, investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department determined Hall had opened several Facebook accounts using names other than his own.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake on Monday gave Hall a five-year sentence for the burglary conviction and imposed a one-year prison term for the stalking conviction, and ruled the sentences would be served consecutively.

In two separate cases, Hall also pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender and drew additional sentences of one year and 485 days, respectively, also to be served consecutively.

Hall — convicted of child molesting in Wayne County in 2014 — was accused of failing to provide local authorities with updated contact information. He is required to register as a sex offender in the communities where he lives and works for the remainder of his life.

According to state Department of Correction records, Hall has also been convicted of exploitation of an endangered adult in Fayette County in 2014.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond sex offender gets 6 years for burglary, stalking convictions