Richmond Superintendent opens school year highlighting academic achievements
As more than 20,000 students in Richmond head back to the classroom on Monday, school and city leaders celebrated more than just the start of a new school year.
As more than 20,000 students in Richmond head back to the classroom on Monday, school and city leaders celebrated more than just the start of a new school year.
The school is expected to announce the hiring of Washington’s Jennifer Cohen later Monday, a source told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
A cargo ship equipped with rigid sails, each the height of a 10-story building, has departed on its inaugural journey. The Pyxis Ocean vessel will test WindWings sails, designed to harness old-school air power to help reduce fuel usage — and the shipping industry’s CO2 emissions. The sail’s creators estimate the technology could decarbonize cargo ships by about 30 percent as the maritime sector tries to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The estimated reduction could be higher if paired with alternative fuels.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
This single Continental GT Speed was made to celebrate 20 years of the Continental GT.
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
Microsoft is starting to offer official wraps for the Xbox Series X to give the console a customizable look. Along with two camouflage colors, Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo, a Starfield-inspired wrap will be available. Pre-orders for the $45 wraps are open now.
Goldman is 'evaluating alternatives' for an investment-advisory business that CEO David Solomon purchased during the first year of his tenure.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
Get this: A 58-inch TV for under $300, a Dyson vac reduced by over $100 — and more.
Snag it while it's less than $65.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
Liven up your pregame with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
Charles Martinet, the voice actor who has portrayed Mario since 1991, is stepping down, Nintendo announced Monday morning. "Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64," Nintendo wrote.
Ramaswamy has emerged as an intriguing choice for conservatives, as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments and Ron DeSantis's campaign struggles to find its footing.
The storm lashed Southern California on Sunday, triggering flash floods, mudslides and power outages after making landfall in northern Mexico, leaving at least one person dead.