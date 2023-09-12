Richmond teachers voice frustrations about 'significant' mold growth in classrooms: 'Kids are getting sick'

TechCrunch

Rocket Lab has transformed Virgin Orbit’s massive headquarters and manufacturing facility into a new engine development center, at just a fraction of the price that it would’ve cost to purchase new. “The 144,000+ square foot advanced manufacturing complex is now home to high-rate production for our industry-leading Rutherford engine, as well development and production for the new Archimedes engine that will power our Neutron launch vehicle,” the invitation said. Rocket Lab placed the winning bid of $16.1 million for the 144,000-square-foot complex during Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy auction in May. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck later told investors in a second quarter earnings call that the price they paid for the assets “would have represented around $100 million of value versus having to purchase new.”