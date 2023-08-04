RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond teenager will be prosecuted as an adult on allegations he robbed a victim outside a local convenience store.

Michael Spurrier, 17, is charged with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 15 years in prison, in Wayne Superior Court 2.

The teenager is accused of taking another young man's wallet after claiming to have a handgun on the early morning of June 28.

The victim said the bandit "spoke in slang," and ordered him to surrender his "cheese," referring to cash.

The victim offered the robber a $20 bill, but the robber, later identified as Spurrier, instead took the man's wallet before fleeing in a SUV.

Several checks written to the robbery victim were later recovered from a SUV belonging to Spurrier's family. The victim's wallet was found in a garden outside an Arba Pike home.

The holdup took place outside the Shell convenience store at 4121 W. National Road. Richmond police received surveillance video from that business and from other locations.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Aug. 14.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond teenager charged with armed robbery