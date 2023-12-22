Richmond Toxic Fire: Owner of plastics facility sues city

The owner of a Richmond property that was the center of a large toxic industrial fire earlier this year is now suing the city.

Seth Smith, owner of Cornerstone Trading Group, filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, City of Richmond, and the Richmond Fire Department, according to court records.

Smith owns a plastic recycling facility located at 308 NW F Street, one of the properties involved in the large April fire that sent a dangerous smoke plume into Richmond.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond Toxic Fire: Residents concerned about how long cleanup process will take

He claims after the fire the city denied his request to access the property to retrieve personal items.

Smith is requesting the return of his personal property and damages in the amount of $700,000.

He is currently the defendant in a class-action lawsuit filed by Richmond residents who lived in the area that was evacuated due to toxic smoke.

The lawsuit alleges that for several years before the fire, Smith “failed to take any affirmative steps to remedy the unsafe ultra-hazardous conditions that existed within the Industrial Facility and surrounding grounds.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Richmond for a comment.

We will update this story if we receive a response.