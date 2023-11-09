Richmond woman accused of striking stranger with meat mallet

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman is accused of approaching a man she did not know and repeatedly striking him in the head with a mallet used to tenderize meat.

Faith T. Garrett, 56, was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to court documents, Garrett was arrested on the evening of Nov. 4 after a local man reported he had been attacked — by a woman he had never seen before — in the 800 block of North E Street.

The victim said the woman — later identified as Garrett — followed him as he walked to his car and began "yelling incoherently" at him as he entered the vehicle. When he told her to leave him alone, the man said, the woman took what he described as a "black hammer" out of her pocket and struck him in the head.

The man said when he then stepped out of the vehicle, his attacker struck him two or three more times in the head.

A Richmond police officer said the man had "three to four small lacerations" in the side of his head. He was examined by Richmond Fire Department medical personnel but declined to be taken to the hospital.

An officer encountered Garret, who matched the man's description of his attacker, nearby. She was determined to have a meat mallet in her pocket.

Asked why she had the mallet, Garrett responded, "To cook with."

The Richmond woman — who the officer said smelled of an alcoholic beverage — said she had shouted at her accuser because she believed he was intoxicated, She denied striking him with the mallet.

She was arrested that night but has since been released from the Wayne County jail.

Garrett, formerly of Indianapolis, has three times been convicted of disorderly conduct, most recently on Aug. 28.

Her record also includes convictions for battery, criminal trespass, driving while intoxicated and possession of cocaine,

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Richmond woman attacked stranger with meat mallet