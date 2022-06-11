Richmond woman arrested after alleged fight over trash cans

Jun. 11—A Richmond woman was arrested after an alleged fight with an employee of her landlord.

Patricia Beck was asked by her landlord's employee to move trash cans from outside the fences at the apartment building, according to police documents.

An arrest citation indicates Beck became aggressive with the employee in response to the request. The employee then made disparaging remarks about Beck's character. In response, Beck then hit the employee with an open hand and knocked the glasses off her face. The alleged physical assault left a red mark on the employees face, a citation noted.

Beck was charged with fourth degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.