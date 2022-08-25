Richmond woman arrested after domestic incident

Aug. 25—A Richmond woman was charged with assault and marijuana possession after a domestic dispute on Monday evening, according to local police.

On Monday evening the Richmond Police Department (RPD), responded to a residence on Mill Iron Road in regards to a domestic dispute.

After arriving on the scene, police documents indicated officers spoke to a witness who said the dispute was between himself and India C. Perrin of Richmond. The witness claimed Perrin had struck another woman in the residence.

According to police documents, an intoxicated Perrin started an argument that became physical. She allegedly struck both the man and the woman in the face.

Arrest citations indicate Perrin had bruising on the right side of her face and the man had open cuts on the left side of his face as well as his arms and nose.

After being searched, two bags of marijuana were allegedly found on Perrin's person.

She was charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.