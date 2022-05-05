Richmond woman arrested on drug trafficking and assault of an officer

May 5—A Richmond woman was arrested last week on various charges, including drug trafficking and assaulting a police officer.

Mandy J. Anderson, Richmond, was arrested on April 22 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, resisting arrest, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police or probation officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and prescription of a controlled substance not properly contained.

On April 22, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in reference to a vehicle with expired plates. Anderson was driving the vehicle.

When the deputy ran Anderson's drivers license through NCIC, he found she had an active warrant from the Madison County Circuit Court.

Anderson was detained and the deputy performed an inventory on the vehicle. Capsules believed to be gabapentin were allegedly located in her coin purse alongside suboxone. According to arrest warrants, Anderson voluntarily told the officer she had a prescription for gabapentin, but not the suboxone. A glasses case hidden in a hole in the dashboard was opened and deputies found several pipes and substance believed to be cocaine.

The vehicle was towed and Anderson was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. She was read her rights and allegedly agreed to speak with the arresting deputy.

According to arrest citations, Anderson claimed the substance in the glasses case was hers and that it was cocaine. She repeated the gabapentin was hers by prescription, but that she did not have a prescription for the suboxone.

Other arrests:

—Jamie Moore, Lexington, was arrested on April 26 and charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, and failure to appear in court.

—Levi M. Sargent, Stanton, was arrested on April 24 and charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, and giving an officer false identifying information.

—Ashley R. Semones, Richmond, was arrested on April 25 and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

—Haley Gay, Corbin, was arrested on April 25 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, failure to produce an insurance card, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.