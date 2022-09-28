Richmond woman arrested for DUI faces additional charges

Sep. 27—Carey Holbrook

A Richmond woman is facing additional charges following her arrest for a DUI.

According to an arrest citation, the woman smeared bodily fluids on an officer and used racial slurs directed at a Baptist Health Richmond security officer while getting her blood drawn at the hospital after her arrest.

A citation noted the woman's actions caused a large disturbance in the emergency room, disrupted the care of other patients, and required numerous hospital staff to assist the officers.

According to an arrest citation, officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to Four Mile Avenue in reference to a vehicle collision on Sept. 25. The responding officer noted in the citation, that Patricia Stamper was unable to maintain balance, had slurred speech and difficulty following instruction.

The other driver involved in the collision allegedly told officers Stamper had been driving erratically and swerved into his lane of traffic.

Based on the observations by law enforcement and the scoring of the standard vision field test results, Stamper was placed under arrest for DUI. The arrest citation states Stamper also did not have insurance, valid car registration for the vehicle and was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.

RPD officers also allegedly located a prescription for Xanax (alprazolam) between the console and driver's seat of Stamper's vehicle. Police documents state the prescription was filled on Sept. 23, two days prior, for 30 1-mg. tablets, but there were only six pills left in the bottle.

Stamper was transported to BHR for a blood draw and refused to exit the RPD officer's vehicle and implied consent was read in the hospital parking lot by law enforcement. Above attempted to contact several attorneys with no success and refused to summit to a blood draw.

According to the arrest citation, Stamper refused consent for a blood draw at the time which led to a search warrant to be petitioned for a blood sample which was signed by Madison County District Court.

Stamper continued to refuse and allegedly proceeded to cause a scene while in the emergency room by yelling, cursing, and was threatening to assault officers, nurses, and phlebotomists, police documents indicated. The woman was advised to stop making a disturbance, however, Stamper continued.

While getting her blood drawn, a citation stated the needle from Stamper's arm was pulled out when she started thrashing and was bleeding from her arm. While the phlebotomist went to retrieve additional supplies, Stamper intentionally rubbed blood on an RPD officer;s arm and laughed, the police report noted.

Stamper also told a hospital security officer him to not put his "Black hands" on her and called him a racial slur.

A citation noted the security officer chose not to press charges pertaining to the incident.

Stamper was charged with operating a motor vehicle under controlled substance, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended license, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault of a police officer with communicable bodily fluid.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.