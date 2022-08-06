Richmond woman arrested for heroin and meth trafficking

Aug. 6—A Richmond woman was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges after being pulled over for allegedly not using a turn signal.

According to police reports, on Aug. 3, an officer with the Richmond Police Department saw a driver in a 2013 Camaro fail to use a turn signal twice. The officer conducted a traffic stop, where Shawnda Phipps of Richmond allegedly gave the officer consent to search her vehicle and a water bottle she was holding.

An arrest citation stated the bottle had a screw-off bottom which contained baggies containing powdery substances believed to be heroin. After the search of her vehicle, Phipps was allegedly read her rights and agreed to answer questions.

Phipps allegedly said there was "dope" at her residence when asked if there was anything there.

Police transported Phipps to her residence and two other occupants consented to a search where substances believed to be methamphetamine and heroin were found alongside packages of pills believed to be suboxone.

Digital scales covered in residue, a drug press covered in residue, calibration weights, plastic bags, and several handwritten ledgers were also allegedly found in the residence. A cut straw and a metal spoon covered in residue were also found.

Phipps was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and failure to or improperly signaling.

