Richmond woman charged with 4 drug-related felonies in Preble County, Ohio

EATON, Ohio — A Richmond woman has been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors in Preble County.

Heather Nicole Parks, 35, of the 300 block of Lincoln Street was arraigned Wednesday morning and formally charged with second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking of drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of paraphernalia.

Parks is lodged in the Preble County Jail with a $10,085 bond, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson in a news release.

A Preble County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle Dec. 22 on North Barron Street for a traffic violation, the release said. Parks was a passenger in the vehicle.

A Camden Police Department K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search located nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, multiple syringes, a digital scale and baggies, according to the release.

Parks was arrested and transported to the jail, where she was found during the booking process to possess about 2 grams of fentanyl.

In Wayne County, Parks has reached a plea agreement in a case that charges her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe, all as Level 6 felonies, plus misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Superior Court 1.

Parks also has a previous conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

