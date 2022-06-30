Richmond woman charged with assaulting child

Jun. 30—A Richmond woman is facing child abuse charges.

According to police documents, troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 7 responded to a residence on June 27 in reference to a disturbance. A witness told troopers Bobbie N. Potts, Richmond, had struck a child in the leg with a plastic baseball bat.

Text in arrest citations claim Potts admitted to hitting the child in the leg. The child allegedly had a five to seven inch red mark on their leg which was beginning to swell and bruise. Photos were taken by troopers of the alleged injury.

Potts was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault of a child.

Other arrests:

—On June 29, Luke McCowan, of Berea, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

—On June 28, Lois Burton, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—On June 29, Jeremy R. Scott, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), fourth-degree assault (minor injury), and third-degree criminal mischief.

—On June 28, John Albert Dillard, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with no registration plates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property with $10,000 or more.

—On June 28, Christopher R. Flannery, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and theft of the identity of another without consent.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.