Richmond woman charged with battering officer, residential entry

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman has been accused of twice entering the home of strangers and later attacking a city police officer.

Elizabeth Ann Riggs, 44, was arrested May 27 after a physical confrontation with the officer.

According to an affidavit, Riggs had a short time earlier entered a home, along Whitewater Avenue, of a family she did not know.

A woman there told police she at first invited the person knocking at her front door — later identified as Riggs — to come inside but then realized they were not acquainted.

Riggs left, the woman said, but then again entered the house, screaming that she was the property's owner, and also saying that her daughter was missing.

The woman said she also recognized Riggs from an incident last October that also saw her try to gain entry to the home. An officer told the homeowner he would tell Riggs she was prohibited from returning to the property.

When he found her walking on South 62nd Street, however, Riggs repeatedly refused to provide her birthdate, which the officer said he needed to issue the formal ban prohibiting her from returning to the Whitewater Avenue home.

Riggs — who indicated she had located her missing child — became increasingly "aggressive and agitated with me," the officer said, and was told she had the option of providing her birthdate or being arrested for residential entry.

In an ensuing struggle, Riggs allegedly "clawed" at the officer.

The Richmond woman "took skin off my neck, causing me to bleed, took skin off of my left middle finger, causing it to bleed, and punctured the end of my left-hand middle finger, causing it to bleed, and pain and discomfort," the officer wrote.

On Tuesday, Riggs was formally charged, in Wayne Circuit Court, with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

The battery charge is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The other two charges are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

Riggs was apparently released from the Wayne County jail after posting a $20,000 bond. She already faced a resisting-law-enforcement count filed in Muncie City Court in February.

According to court records, Riggs, formerly of Muncie, has been convicted of crimes including battery by bodily waste, neglect of a dependent and residential entry.

