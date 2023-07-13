Richmond woman charged with neglect after child's stroller rolls into street

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman faces a neglect charge after a stroller holding her 1-year-old niece rolled into a street and was nearly struck by a police car.

The neglect-of-a-dependent charge filed Tuesday against 27-year-old Raina Kay Harper is a Level 6 felony carrying a maximum 30-month prison term.

According to a Wayne County sheriff's deputy, he was driving in the 3600 block of East National Road on Monday when he saw a woman, later identified as Harper, take her hands off a stroller she was pushing to begin shoving her boyfriend.

"The stroller then began to roll freely away from her, and partially enter onto the roadway," the deputy wrote. "At this time, I slammed on my brakes to avoid hitting the stroller."

Harper's boyfriend tried to persuade the deputy "everything was fine," according to an affidavit, and indicated he did not want the Richmond woman "in trouble" for shoving him.

The man said based on rude comments he had made, he "deserved" to be shoved.

Harper, who was taken into custody, maintained she had not intended to "let the stroller go."

She said her disagreement with her boyfriend was over financial matters.

Both Harper and her boyfriend at first indicated the baby in the stroller was theirs. Later, however, Harper acknowledged the baby belonged to her sister.

The mother came to the scene to take custody of her child. She was told the Indiana Department of Child Services would be notified about the incident.

Harper was also charged with a misdemeanor count of battery. An initial hearing in her case is set for July 27.

Harper was convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug, in Wayne Superior Court 2, in 2015. Four years after that, she was convicted of obstruction of justice in Fayette Superior Court.

