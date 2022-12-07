Richmond woman charged after RPD responds to child abuse concerns

Dec. 7—On Dec. 3, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to Baptist Health Richmond due to hospital staff's concerns about possible child abuse.

According to official police documents, RPD officers spoke to the child at the hospital who claimed their mother, Laura Kearns, got into a verbal argument with them and that it escalated into a physical altercation.

The child allegedly told officers Kearns punched and kicked them.

The arrest citation states the child then told officers Kearns pushed them to the ground three times. The victim said they experienced significant head pain after their head was slammed into the ground by Kearns. Records show RPD was advised by the victim their sibling was also present at the time of the incident.

The child stated that the two were separated and that their grandmother and Kearns took them to their basketball game. The child's father met them at the basketball game and took the child to the hospital after they complained of head pain.

According to official police documentation, an officer examined the child and found a knot on the left side of the child's head. Baptist Health Richmond staff told investigators the child may have suffered from a concussion.

An arrest citation noted the child told investigators that this was not an isolated incident.

The RPD attempted to interview Kearns, but she chose to not voluntarily speak with police. She was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Kearns was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.