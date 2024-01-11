Richmond woman convicted of dealing meth draws 8-year sentence

RICHMOND, Ind. — Thirty months after city police found 38 grams of meth in her South 16th Street home, a Richmond woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Roxanne Eversole, 45, pleaded guilty to dealing in meth. A plea agreement reduced the charge from a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison to a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

At a hearing Monday, Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake imposed a two-year sentence for the dealing conviction. However, the judge also issued a six-year prison term, to be served consecutively, based on a finding that Eversole was a habitual offender.

Her record included earlier convictions for possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.

According to court documents, when officers searched Eversole's home in July 2021, in addition to the meth they recovered syringes, plastic bags, a set of digital scales, smoking devices and more than $7,900 in cash.

She was given credit for four days already spent in the Wayne County Jail.

The plea bargain also called for dismissal of five other charges pending against the Richmond woman in Wayne Circuit Court — possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe.

In other court news:

Fraud: An Ohio woman who allegedly passed a fraudulent check for $3,397.54 at the Richmond Menard's store has been charged with fraud.

Lacey Pauline Wilkens, 30, is accused of using the bad check to purchase "three shopping carts full of items" on Nov. 5, according to an affidavit.

The court document indicated Wilkens and an accomplice passed bogus checks — for a total of $10,876.15 — at Menard's stores in Richmond and three Ohio communities, Tipp City, Miamisburg and Fairborn.

The fraud count is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

