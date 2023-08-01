Richmond woman faces intimidation charge over death threats

RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond woman is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill another in a dispute over ownership of a bed.

Katrina Cheeseman, 33, was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

On Friday, another Richmond woman reported that Cheeseman had earlier given her a bed, but was now demanding it be returned.

An officer reported that he reviewed several text messages in which Cheeseman profanely "threatened to kill (the other woman) if she did not return the mattress."

"I will beat you ------- dead," one of the messages said. "I will ------- hunt you down if that bed is not on its ------- way here."

The recipient of those messages told the officer she was "extremely intimidated" by Cheeseman because "a switch has flipped."

In 2021, Cheeseman was convicted of domestic battery.

