Richmond woman held in man's stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed a local man.

Mikayla Kay Watson, 25, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

She continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $37,500 bond.

According to a news release, Wayne County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday morning were sent to a reported stabbing along Sunset Drive on Richmond's north side.

The victim was determined to have "a superficial laceration on his neck," the release said. He was examined by emergency medical personnel at the scene but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Deputies were told a female suspect — identified as Watson — had fled the scene, the release said.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies were "pointed in the direction" of a restaurant on Richmond's east side. Watson was found, unarmed and walking in an alley near the restaurant, and taken into custody "without incident."

She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, in Wayne Circuit Court, after striking a plea bargain in a case, filed in July, that saw the Richmond woman charged with possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Online court records did not specify the terms of that plea agreement.

Last December, Watson pleaded guilty, in another Circuit Court case, to resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and driving while intoxicated.

