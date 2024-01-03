Richmond woman pleads guilty in robbery, confinement case

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman has entered guilty pleas after striking a deal with prosecutors in a case that saw another woman robbed and beaten.

Amnisti Lynae Hoskins, 27, in recent days pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing or causing robbery and aiding, inducing or causing confinement, both Level 5 felonies carrying maximum six-year prison terms.

A plea agreement calls for the Richmond woman to receive four years of incarceration followed by six years on probation. Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 26.

According to court documents, a co-defendant, 42-year-old Amanda Mae Smith, on July 1 arranged to meet another woman at Smith's home, along North C Street.

Her accuser said she was planning to sell an antique turquoise ring to Smith.

Smith, meanwhile, maintained she had intended to buy $100 worth of food stamps from the other woman for $50.

The accuser said Smith repeatedly punched her in the face before another person in the home also struck and assaulted her.

A witness said when the victim emerged from Smith's home, she was naked from the waist down. Police reported when they arrived, the woman's face and mouth were bloody and swollen. She was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital.

The woman said she was robbed of both her cellphone and her wallet, which contained $500.

Smith, charged with robbery and criminal confinement, is set to stand trial on Jan. 30.

Another co-defendant, 31-year-old Dillon Fultz of Richmond, is scheduled to stand trial on the same charges on Feb. 20.

