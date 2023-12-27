Richmond woman sentenced as result of infant daughter's 'catastrophic' injuries

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond mother whose infant daughter suffered what authorities described as "catastrophic" injuries has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Casey Renee Miller, 29, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the neglect count was reduced from a Level 1 felony carrying a maximum 40-year sentence. Four other neglect charges were dismissed.

Wayne Superior Court 2 Judge Gregory Horn recently imposed a 10-year sentence — eight years in prison followed by two years on probation. Miller also received credit for 178 days already spent in jail.

In April 2020, Miller's daughter — then 4 months old — was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis after being taken to Richmond's Reid Hospital.

Physicians said the child had suffered brain bleeds, a broken leg, fractured arm and vertebrae injuries, all reported to be consistent with abuse and severe shaking of the baby.

Court documents indicated when the baby was later released to foster care, she still suffered from impaired eyesight and neurological damage in her brain.

Both Miller and her daughter's father, 31-year-old Matthew James Shaffer, were charged with multiple neglect counts in June 2020.

Shaffer pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony and in August was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Now detained at the Indiana Department of Correction's Reception Diagnostic Center, Shaffer has a projected release date of April 2044, according to a DOC website.

Miller continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday. Court records reflect no prior convictions for the Richmond woman.

