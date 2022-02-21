Richmond woman suspected of social media threats that led to soft lockdown of private school

A Richmond woman is suspected of making a post on social media appearing to threaten a school Thursday.

Nickole Marie Kneip, 39, is charged with felony threats of violence and two gross misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault for physically assaulting a peace officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the Cold Spring Police Department "was made aware of a potential threat to an area school." Chief Jason Blum saw screenshots of a Facebook post from Kneip's page that said, "Are ya read [sic] for some Rocori action," the complaint said. It's believed this was a reference to the 2003 ROCORI school shooting. Several people reached out to police and to the school with safety concerns.

The complaint said Kneip had recently lost her job at a public elementary school in the area. The principal at an area private elementary school that Kneip's children attend put the school in a soft lockdown, according to the complaint.

Officers learned Kneip was going to the elementary school her children attended, and Chief Blum met Kneip at the school entrance. She told Blum "action" meant "lockdown, that kind of thing," and that she may have been trying to cause a panic, saying, "I can do whatever I want on social media."

Officers told her to wait, but Kneip told police she was going home. An officer arrived at Kneip's home before her and stood in front of the garage, the complaint said. Kneip did not stop for the officer, and the officer had to move to prevent being hit by Kneip's car.

When officers tried to detain Kneip , she kicked and swung her arms. She also said to an officer, "I like your gun, I know how to use it," according to the complaint.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Kneip's initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 3.

