Richmond's Complete Streets Loop Project will remain incomplete in 2022

Phase 2 of the Complete Streets Loop Project is being delayed until 2024. That project would connect portions, such as along Seventh Street, from Phase 1.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Loop will not be completed during 2022 after all.

The city has delayed the timeline for Phase 2 of the Complete Streets Loop Project at the Indiana Department of Transportation's request, according to a news release from Ian Vanness, the city's director of infrastructure and development.

The project is now scheduled for November 2023 bidding and 2024 construction.

Construction was scheduled for this year; however, INDOT is reviewing and realigning projects because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Richmond agreed to follow INDOT's recommendation, the release said.

The project will connect the bicycle paths constructed during the first phase with new paths along East Main Street from Seventh to 10th streets, plus on Fort Wayne Avenue and North E Street in the Depot District. INDOT awarded Richmond a $2.72 million grant to pay 80% of the project's cost. The original phase was one of the city's Stellar Communities projects.

Lawsuit sought to halt construction

The schedule delay comes a month after Depot District businessman Richard Parker filed a lawsuit seeking temporary and permanent injunctions halting path construction on North E Street. He is trying to stop removal of seven mature trees along the south side of North E Street from North Eighth to North 10th streets. Five of the trees are in front of buildings Parker owns in the 900 block of North E Street.

The lawsuit names the city of Richmond, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and Clark Dietz, the project's engineering and design firm, as defendants. The case is assigned to Superior Court 1.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. recused himself from the case, necessitating appointment of a special judge. Circuit Court Judge April Drake declined appointment. On Wednesday, Superior 2 Judge Gregory Horn was appointed; however, he has yet to accept jurisdiction, according to case records.

There have also been two filings this week in the case.

The state attorney general's office has filed a motion to dismiss INDOT as a defendant and to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety.

Deputy Attorney General Lydia Golten's filing claims INDOT should be dismissed because service to INDOT went to someone other than its commissioner, Joe McGuinness, and the attorney general's office did not receive service. The motion says that state trial rules require that when a state governmental organization is involved service may be to the executive officer and the attorney general.

The motion asks the entire lawsuit be dismissed because Parker, who acted himself without an attorney, did not sign his complaint or provide his address on the complaint, both of which the motion says are required by state trial rules.

In addition, Gina M. Shields, an assistant United States Attorney, filed on behalf of the Federal Highway Administration notice of removal of the lawsuit to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana's jurisdiction.

Phase 2 of the bike path project known as The Loop will extend the path along East Main Street from Seventh to 10th streets had been scheduled for 2022, but is being delayed.

